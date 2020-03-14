2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Conservative agenda sweeps federal courts

President Trump. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

During his first three years in office, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s assistance, President Trump was able to name nearly as many appellate judges as President Obama appointed over two terms, The New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Trump repeatedly boasts about the number of judges he has appointed while campaigning for re-election. The New York Times review of Trump's judicial appointees found the president is significantly breaking "with the norms set by his Democratic and Republican predecessors, Barack Obama and George W. Bush."

The state of play: "More than one-third of the Trump appointees have filled seats previously occupied by judges appointed by Democrats," the Times writes.

  • Two-thirds of Trump appointees are white men, The Times calculates.
  • The new judges are picked for their strong conservative background, and at least seven have held jobs with Trump's campaign or administration.
  • Trump has appointed as many judges to the federal appeals court during his first terms as former President Obama did over two terms.

Marisa Fernandez

Ivanka Trump changes party registration: "I am a proud Trump Republican"

Ivanka Trump at the State Department. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump told the New York Times Monday that she has registered as a Republican for the first time in order to vote for her father Donald Trump in the New York primary.

Why it matters: Ivanka Trump's role in the White House has been seen by some as a bridge to moderates based on her more progressive views on climate change, gun control, pay equity and parental leave.

Marisa Fernandez

Schumer on Supreme Court remarks: "I should not have used the words I used"

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed regret on Thursday for comments he made about Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, following a rare public rebuke by Chief Justice John Roberts.

The backdrop: As the Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday for its first major abortion case since Kavanaugh was confirmed, Schumer warned the two conservative justices that "you won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." Roberts responded that "threatening statements" from top public officials are "not only inappropriate," but also "dangerous."

Fadel Allassan

House Democrats lose appeal to force McGahn testimony

Photo: Alex Wong / Staff

Democrats in the House lost an appeal to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to comply with a subpoena, Politico was the first to report.

Why it matters: McGahn was seen as a crucial witness in the House investigation into whether President Trump tried to obstruct the Mueller inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election . The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled 2-1 on Friday that it did not have the authority to resolve the dispute between the executive and legislative branches.

