Dem governor cites "different place" of hospitalization rates for ending mask mandate

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) explained his decision to lift his state's mask mandate because his state's hospitalization rates are down, he said in a CNBC interview on Thursday.

Driving the news: 552 patients in Connecticut are hospitalized with COVID as of Wednesday, down from 1,270 hospitalizations on Jan. 27th, according to state data.

Lamont said that Connecticut hospitals were not overwhelmed and that they were "able to do all the [elective surgeries]" that they needed.

“I think now we’re at a different place, I think the numbers say we’re at a different place, and I think the people of Connecticut have earned it."

Between the lines: He also added that because the Omicron variant was less severe than the Delta variant, the mask mandate was not needed.

While Omicron is more mild, it can still lead to weeks away from work, per Axios' Tina Reed.

The big picture: Connecticut is among several Democratic-leaning states lifting mask mandates, including New York, California, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

What's next: Connecticut is set to end its mask mandate on Feb. 28th.