Dem governor cites "different place" of hospitalization rates for ending mask mandate

Noah Garfinkel

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) giving an interview in September 2021.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) explained his decision to lift his state's mask mandate because his state's hospitalization rates are down, he said in a CNBC interview on Thursday.

Driving the news: 552 patients in Connecticut are hospitalized with COVID as of Wednesday, down from 1,270 hospitalizations on Jan. 27th, according to state data.

  • Lamont said that Connecticut hospitals were not overwhelmed and that they were "able to do all the [elective surgeries]" that they needed.
  • “I think now we’re at a different place, I think the numbers say we’re at a different place, and I think the people of Connecticut have earned it."

Between the lines: He also added that because the Omicron variant was less severe than the Delta variant, the mask mandate was not needed.

The big picture: Connecticut is among several Democratic-leaning states lifting mask mandates, including New York, California, New Jersey, Delaware, and Rhode Island.

What's next: Connecticut is set to end its mask mandate on Feb. 28th.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon — CDC recommends indoor mask use even as states lift COVID restrictions — Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase".
  2. Vaccines: Pharmacies view COVID as customer acquisition — "The next culture war": Vaccines for young kids — A new top-selling medicine: Pfizer's COVID vaccine.
  3. Politics: Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests — New York drops indoor mask mandate — Blue states move to drop mask mandates.
  4. Business: Pandemic pushes teachers to pivot careers.
  5. World: Boris Johnson signals early end to U.K. COVID restrictions — European countries increasingly ease COVID restrictions — Australia to reopen to double-vaccinated travelers.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily PeckSophia Cai
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Congress passes landmark #MeToo bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with former Fox News journalist Gretchen Carlson last July, before a news conference to announce a bill seeking to end forced arbitration for sexual harassment claims. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With rare bipartisan support, the Senate passed landmark workplace legislation on Thursday that forbids companies from forcing sexual harassment and assault claims into arbitration.

Why it matters: The secretive dispute resolution process keeps litigation out of the public eye and is widely considered to favor employers over workers. The bill is the first major piece of legislation to come out of the upheaval of the #MeToo era. It now heads to President Biden for his signature.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Matt PhillipsNeil Irwin
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits fresh 40-year high

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

A lot of hopes are riding on inflation easing in 2022. That sure didn't happen in January, however.

  • The 0.6% rise in the Consumer Price Index last month undermines the idea, which the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve have been betting on, that inflation will remain contained to a handful of industries and fade with time.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow