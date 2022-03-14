Zelensky to virtually address Congress this week

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address Congress virtually on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday.

The big picture: Last week, Congress passed a $1.5 trillion budget bill to fund the government that includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and security assistance for Ukraine as Russia's unprovoked invasion of the country continues.

The White House had originally asked Congress to provide $6.4 billion in aid for Ukraine.

What they're saying: "The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskyy’s address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy."

Go deeper: