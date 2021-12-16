Sign up for our daily briefing

Capitol Hill’s top hashtags for 2021

Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Posting on social media has increasingly become a part of congressional life, and the tweets, posts and hashtags used by senators and House members this year underscore vast partisan divides.

By the numbers: On social media, Republicans have hammered President Biden for record numbers at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a new report from Quorum. Meanwhile, Democrats have focused on Biden's legislative priorities — such as the "Build Back Better" agenda and the "For the People" voting rights bill.

  • The only hashtag to make it in the top five for both parties: COVID-19. It was the top hashtag overall for the second year in a row, according to Quorum.
  • In a head-t0-head comparison, congressional Democrats were more active on social media than Republicans this year.

What they're saying: Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) was the most frequent tweeter of #bidenbordercrisis, followed closely by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) both of whom are in border states.

  • Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) tweeted #childtaxcredit the most, including it in 87 tweets. Next was Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), at 86.

Between the lines: The top hashtags used by each party shifted throughout the year and continually underscored the parties' differing priorities.

  • In June, for example, #juneteenth was the top hashtag for congressional Democrats, while #flagday came in second place for Republicans.
  • Juneteenth didn't make the top three for the GOP, nor Flag Day for Democrats.
  • In August, #afghanistan was the top hashtag for Republicans, while Democrats tweeted #buildbackbetter the most.

Ina Fried, author of Login
21 hours ago - Technology

Americans want tighter government regulation of social media

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new poll from Morning Consult finds 56% of U.S. adults support government regulation of social media companies, up 4 percentage points from an October survey. The poll also found that roughly three in five adults say social media platforms do not do enough to keep users safe.

Why it matters: Poll results like this could bolster legislative and regulatory efforts to make social media companies more accountable for the content on their services.

Andrew Freedman
Updated 18 mins ago - Science

Historic storm brings damaging winds, "unprecedented" tornado risk

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. (CIRA/RAMMB)

An expansive and intensifying storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states, with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa along with record warmth that has fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: The storm has already set all-time high temperatures for the month of December, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds have knocked out power to more than 315,000 customers in five states, with outages climbing in Iowa and Nebraska, according to poweroutage.us.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - World

The global decline of democracy

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democratic governance is sliding backward in the U.S. and much of the world, according to a series of recent reports.

Why it matters: The future will be shaped by the push and pull of democratic and autocratic forces within countries and beyond their borders. If supporters of democracies can't halt democracy's retreat, freedom and civil liberties could follow.

