Capitol Hill’s top hashtags for 2021

Posting on social media has increasingly become a part of congressional life, and the tweets, posts and hashtags used by senators and House members this year underscore vast partisan divides.

By the numbers: On social media, Republicans have hammered President Biden for record numbers at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a new report from Quorum. Meanwhile, Democrats have focused on Biden's legislative priorities — such as the "Build Back Better" agenda and the "For the People" voting rights bill.

The only hashtag to make it in the top five for both parties: COVID-19. It was the top hashtag overall for the second year in a row, according to Quorum.

In a head-t0-head comparison, congressional Democrats were more active on social media than Republicans this year.

What they're saying: Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) was the most frequent tweeter of #bidenbordercrisis, followed closely by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) — both of whom are in border states.

Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) tweeted #childtaxcredit the most, including it in 87 tweets. Next was Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), at 86.

Between the lines: The top hashtags used by each party shifted throughout the year and continually underscored the parties' differing priorities.