Congress considers relief for small theaters

Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Congressional aides tell Axios' Alayna Treene and me that the stimulus proposal put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which already has President Trump's seal of approval, would provide $15 billion in grants to independent performance venues and movie theaters.

Yes, but: The relief would only be available to companies with fewer than 500 full-time employees, about 60% of the movie theaters in the U.S.

  • A separate $908 billion proposal from a bipartisan group of lawmakers, which is still being negotiated, is expected to include similar language that would target its relief to smaller venues and theaters struggling to stay afloat.

Be smart: Stimulus talks are ongoing, and nothing is final.

The bottom line: There is little appetite among lawmakers to help large, publicly traded theaters, who have more access to capital than smaller venues.

  • For the major exhibitors not covered by the relief package, their fate hangs on the prospect of a vaccine. Despite vaccine hopes, theater stocks have tumbled lately in response to news that studios are planning more streaming releases.

Jonathan Swan
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: West Wing fears COVID spread after Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis attends WH party

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Trump's lawyer Jenna Ellis has informed associates she tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple sources tell Axios, stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.

Driving the news: There are concerns about the potential for another White House superspreader event, though it was unclear whether Ellis posed a risk when she attended. Ellis declined to confirm the diagnosis to Axios.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Biden Cabinet picks put private equity firm Pine Island in the spotlight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Private equity firm Pine Island Capital Partners just hit the revolving door lottery, for better or for worse.

Driving the news: President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as defense secretary, less than five months after he joined Pine Island as a partner. It also comes after fellow Pine Island partner became Biden's secretary of state pick.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Health

FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization

Deputy charge nurse Katie McIntosh administers the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jabs to clinical nurse manager Fiona Churchill in Edinburgh, Scotland on Dec. 8. Photo: Andrew Milligan/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The FDA's vaccine advisory committee released a detailed analysis on Tuesday finding that Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine appears to meet the safety and efficacy requirements necessary for an emergency use authorization (EUA).

Why it matters: The FDA's initial review suggests that the agency will issue an EUA after its advisory committee meets on Thursday. The publication of the analysis comes the same day that the U.K. began administering its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which regulators cleared for emergency use last week.

