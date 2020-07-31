Congress' approval plunges amid coronavirus stimulus impasse

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
As lawmakers dither on a new rescue package, Gallup finds that America's approval of Congress has fallen back to its normal abysmal level — 18% — after hitting 20-year highs in April and May.
By the numbers: Congressional approval in July was down at least 10 points across the board since May.
- Approval from Democrats fell the most — from 39% to 20%.
- Approval from Republicans dropped from 24% to 14%, and approval from independents fell from 32% to 21%.
President Trump's approval in Gallup held steady from June to July, at 41%.
- That's down from 49% earlier this year, "when the economy was in good shape, and Trump was enjoying a post-impeachment bounce."