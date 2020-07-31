Congress' approval plunges amid coronavirus stimulus impasse

As lawmakers dither on a new rescue package, Gallup finds that America's approval of Congress has fallen back to its normal abysmal level — 18% — after hitting 20-year highs in April and May.

By the numbers: Congressional approval in July was down at least 10 points across the board since May.

Approval from Democrats fell the most — from 39% to 20%.

Approval from Republicans dropped from 24% to 14%, and approval from independents fell from 32% to 21%.

President Trump's approval in Gallup held steady from June to July, at 41%.