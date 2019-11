Bosco Ntaganda, otherwise known as "The Terminator," was sentenced to 30 years by the International Criminal Court Thursday, the AP reports.

The big picture: Ntaganda was found guilty of 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity in July. He'd served as a military commander during a deadly ethnic conflict in Congo from 2002-2003. Under his command, the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo committed murder, held people in sexual slavery, and the raped men, women and children.