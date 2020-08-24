1 hour ago - Health

German researchers stage test run for concerts in the coronavirus era

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Researchers in Germany staged a tightly controlled concert on Saturday to see whether there's a way to bring them back safely, even in a pandemic, per the AP.

The intrigue: Roughly 1,500 people filed into an arena in Leipzig — all after testing negative for coronavirus infections and while wearing masks — for the simulation.

  • Participants wore bracelets that tracked their movements throughout the arena — which even featured a real pop act, to get the most real-life crowd response possible — so that researchers could track the aerosols they emitted and the surfaces they touched.
  • Researchers tested three scenarios, all designed to mimic the beginning of a pandemic, with three levels of social distancing.
  • Results are expected within four to six weeks.

My thought bubble: Germany has recorded roughly 9,300 deaths and is averaging under 2,000 new cases per day. The U.S. is at roughly 170,000 deaths and just under 50,000 daily cases.

  • The fastest way to safely get back to doing fun things in the presence of other people is to get the virus under control.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday New Zealand's coronavirus restrictions will remain in place until at least next week, when wearing face masks will become mandatory on public transport.

Zoom in: NZ is grappling with a growing cluster of COVID-19 infections nearly two weeks after the virus returned to the country. Ardern said the restrictions that have seen schools and in-person business close in NZ's most populous city, Auckland, and other lesser implemented elsewhere would be extended to 11.59pm next Sunday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

Three states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Hawaii and North Dakota both surpassed records set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down and hotspots improve.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 23,424,844 — Total deaths: 808,716 — Total recoveries: 15,140,767Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,703,561 — Total deaths: 176,808 — Total recoveries: 1,997,761 — Total tests: 72,183,082Map.
  3. Education: U.S. schools face shortage of nearly 5 million laptops.
  4. Politics: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows defends Trump's "deep state" attacks on FDA — Rep. Dan Meuser tests positive for coronavirus.
  5. Health: Ex-FDA chief warns that more data is needed on effectiveness of convalescent plasma, despite Trump plans for emergency authorization.
  6. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  7. States: Florida surpasses 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases — The abandonment of New York City.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow