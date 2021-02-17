Publisher retracts computer-generated research papers

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
A publisher retracted several scientific papers after it was discovered they had been generated by a computer.
Why it matters: Computer-produced fraudulent papers have been a problem in academia for years, and as AI text-generation capabilities improve, it may become increasingly difficult to tell the real from the fake.
Driving the news: The blog Retraction Watch reported today that IOP Publishing had retracted five papers published between 2018 and 2020 in the company's Conference Series: Earth and Environmental Science.
- The papers showed clear signs of being generated by SciGen, an "automatic CS [computer science] paper generator" developed in 2005, or another similar system.
Of note: One of the fake papers was titled "Neural Networks Considered Harmful," which, even if the paper wasn't real, would seem to prove its point.
Background: SciGen originated as a kind of MIT prank. Three grad students wanted to expose how scientific conferences demanded paid papers by researchers, but did very little to actually check them.
- SciGen was a simple system that spewed out random gobbledygook, but it was reasonably academic-sounding random gobbledygook, and so the fake paper was accepted.
- In the years following, scientists identified scores of SciGen-created fake papers that were accepted by legitimate publishers.
Be smart: Right now, the continued publication of computer-generated papers says less about the writing abilities of the computers themselves and more about the standards of some scientific publishers — especially since software to detect SciGen-created papers has existed for years.
- But as AI text-generation systems like GPT-3 grow more sophisticated, such fraud will likely become harder to spot — and more enticing to attempt.
The bottom line: This article, at least, is currently 100% human-generated.
- Though that's probably what a computer would say.