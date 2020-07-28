1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Companies are opening up future guidance in Q2 earnings

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

More S&P 500 companies are providing guidance on expected earnings per share as they report their second quarter earnings than last quarter, plus more are beating estimates, FactSet data shows.

By the numbers: During the Q1 earnings season, 185 S&P 500 companies withdrew or did not provide annual EPS guidance, while only 100 companies provided guidance.

  • So far — based on the 128 S&P 500 companies that reported results for Q2 through Friday — 60 (47%) commented on EPS guidance for the current year.
  • Of these 60 companies, 32 (53%) said they would not provide EPS guidance or confirmed a previous withdrawal of guidance.
  • 10 companies that withdrew or did not provide guidance during the Q1 earnings season provided guidance for Q2.

Where it stands: For the Q2 earnings season, 26% of S&P 500 companies have reported. Of these companies:

  • 81% beat their EPS estimate.
  • 2% matched their EPS estimate.
  • 17% missed their EPS estimate.

This is an improvement from Q1 when 63% of companies beat earnings estimates, 5% matched and 31% missed estimates, FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters says.

But, but, but: Earnings are expected to decline 42.4%, year over year. That's an improvement from an expected 44% decline last week but would still represent the worst quarter since Q4 2008.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
23 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Rough earnings reports loom for Big Oil companies

Data: Company earnings reports; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This week brings the heart of Big Oil's earnings season and it's not going to be a pretty picture for the industry.

Why it matters: The second-quarter results will bear the heavy imprint of the collapse in demand and prices in recent months — and could reveal more about steps that companies are taking in response.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's two coronavirus realities

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus-driven recession is creating two parallel economic realities and they are growing further apart by the day.

What's happening: Many people with financial assets and white-collar jobs have actually benefited from the economic downturn, while the rest of the country is doing its best to stay afloat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
3 hours ago - World

China's consulates do a lot more than spy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Every country spies. And many countries — including the U.S. — use their diplomatic outposts to do it. But for years, China has used its embassies and consulates to do far more than that.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's recent hardline stance against China's illicit consular activities is a public acknowledgment of real problems, but it comes at a time when U.S.-China relations are already dangerously tense.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow