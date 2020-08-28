Programs at community colleges and technical schools that require hands-on learning — like welding or auto repair — have a unique challenge as they try to stay open while keeping students safe.

Why it matters: One-third of higher education students enrolled last spring were from a community college. And their student bodies are often higher-risk than traditional colleges', with more students who work, come from communities hit hard by the virus, or are older.

Where it stands: Two-year programs are attempting to provide workarounds for their curriculum this fall in order to stay open while also preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Schools couldn't guarantee the safety of students who needed to be on-site to complete their certifications last semester, delaying their graduation. Colleges are trying to make sure that doesn't happen again.

Waubonsee Community College in Illinois will have hybrid courses for its welding, HVAC installation and automotive programs, staggering when students need to come to their class labs.

Manchester Community College added augmented reality and virtual reality to its computer science program for remote learning. Its nursing and technical programs have class cohorts, temperature checks and designated restrooms.

Culinary Institute of Charleston at Trident Technical College spent the summer converting its program online for students who don't feel comfortable attending in-person.

Yes, but: Despite the preparation, there are no guarantees classes won't be shut down if cases emerge.

The bottom line: It can be difficult for some technical programs to be taught completely online. And if schools can't guarantee student safety, their certifications could suffer.