The silver rally has not yet materialized

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Reddit post from "noted commodities expert" RocketBoomGo has markets abuzz about a big move coming in silver prices.

What he's saying: "Think about the Gainz. If you don't care about the gains, think about the banks like JP MORGAN you'd be destroying along the way," he wrote on Reddit last week.

  • Quick note: RocketBoomGo is not a noted commodities expert.

By the numbers: FactSet data show silver futures rose by nearly 7% and London bullion market prices for the commodity rose by almost 9% on Friday, pushing the precious metal to a recent high.

Yes, but: Neither market shows silver prices breaking out of their recent price range. The bump in silver prices as well as in ETFs has yet to equal the runup in prices seen during June and July before RocketBoomGo weighed in on the potential for Gainz.

  • Silver futures prices fell by 9.6% on Jan. 8.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump's trade war on China was a failure in every possible way

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Biden administration plans to review the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. Based on publicly available data, it's hard to imagine they'll find anything other than a debacle.

Driving the news: China isn't even close to fulfilling its end of the deal — having come up 42% short of its commitment, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, reported late last week.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Jan. 31 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Sam Baker
4 hours ago - Health

Chilling trend: A longer, deadlier pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mutated versions of the coronavirus threaten to prolong the pandemic, perhaps for years — killing more people and deepening the global economic crisis in the process.

The big picture: The U.S. and the world are in a race to control the virus before these variants can gain a bigger foothold. But many experts say they already expect things to get worse before they get better. And that also means an end to the pandemic may be getting further away.

