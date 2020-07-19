1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized in New York

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at Fox Business Network Studios in New York City last December. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Commerce Secretary Wilbur has been admitted to a hospital in upstate New York, his spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday.

The big picture: A spokesperson said the 82-year-old was being treated for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues," per CNN. The spokesperson said to Fox News Ross was "doing well and we anticipate his release soon." The investor has served as the Trump administration's commerce secretary since February 2017. Axios has contacted the Department of Commerce for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The global coronavirus death toll surpassed 600,000 on Saturday night, as the World Health Organization announced over a quarter of a million new cases globally — a record number for the second straight day.

The big picture: COVID-19 is continuing to spread nearly unchecked across the world, with the U.S. reporting on Saturday the second the second-highest number of single-day cases on record.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 14,231,248 — Total deaths: 601,213 — Total recoveries — 7,992,126Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 p.m. ET: 3,707,023 — Total deaths: 140,105 — Total recoveries: 1,122,720 — Total tested: 44,965,504Map.
  3. Public health: FDA approves pooled testing for coronavirus — Gov. Cuomo clears New York City for Phase 4 of reopening — Study: Middle, high schoolers can spread coronavirus as well as adults.
  4. Education: Texas asks schools to hold online-only classes through November.
  5. Sports: Cananda bars Blue Jays from playing in Toronto.
Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

DHS, DOJ announce plans to restart migrant asylum hearings

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday announced plans to resume hearings for migrants who are seeking asylum in the U.S., as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: The MPP program requires migrants to wait in Mexico until their hearings can be completed. But the coronavirus outbreak has put immigration proceedings on hold since March, forcing hundreds of migrants to camp out at the border in the interim.

