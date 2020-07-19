Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized in New York

Commerce Secretary Wilbur has been admitted to a hospital in upstate New York, his spokesperson told Fox News on Saturday.

The big picture: A spokesperson said the 82-year-old was being treated for "minor, non-coronavirus related issues," per CNN. The spokesperson said to Fox News Ross was "doing well and we anticipate his release soon." The investor has served as the Trump administration's commerce secretary since February 2017. Axios has contacted the Department of Commerce for comment.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.