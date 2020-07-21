1 hour ago - Science

The science we can learn from Comet NEOWISE

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Comet NEOWISE seen from the ground. Photo: NASA/Bill Ingalls

The new comet gracing skies in the Northern Hemisphere provides scientists with an opportunity to learn more about these mysterious, icy objects from relatively close range.

Why it matters: Comets are thought to be leftovers from the dawn of the solar system. Learning more about their nature could help scientists piece together answers about how our part of space formed and even how water was delivered to Earth billions of years ago.

Driving the news: Comet NEOWISE can now be seen with the naked eye by observers on the ground, but NASA scientists and others are training powerful telescopes in space and on Earth on the comet.

  • "We now have a really spectacular look at it. We can really study it up close with many, many different instruments and cameras. So it offers the opportunity to gather a lot of extra data," Amy Mainzer, the NEOWISE project's principal investigator, said during a press briefing.
  • Scientists are planning to gather data about the light signature emitted by the comet in order to learn more about its chemical makeup.
  • Many comets break up when they make their close approaches to the Sun, so studying Comet NEOWISE's survival could help shed some light on why the structures of some comets were built to last while others weren't.

The big picture: It's rare for a comet this large and bright to come this close to Earth, and this comet won't be back around again for about another 7,000 years.

  • NASA's Parker Solar Probe and astronauts on the International Space Station have already caught glimpses of the comet.
  • The space agency may also plan to get a look at it with the Hubble Space Telescope and other large telescopes once the comet moves a bit farther from the Sun, making observation safer for the sensitive observatories.

Ursula Perano
47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio House speaker charged in $60 million bribery investigation

The Ohio statehouse. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) and four others were arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a $60 million bribery case brought by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers.

Why it matters: It's likely the "largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio," DeVillers said at a press conference.

Courtenay Brown
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Controversial Fed board pick Judy Shelton moves closer to confirmation

Trump Fed nominees Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller testifyng before the Senate in February. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

The Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Trump's picks to fill the Federal Reserve board, Judy Shelton, and her much less controversial fellow nominee Christopher Waller, for confirmation by the full Senate.

Why it matters: Shelton's nomination is the most contentious in recent memory. Economists and policymakers worry about her record of fringe views and that granting the former Trump campaign adviser a spot on the Fed board would politicize the central bank.

Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 14,774,887— Total deaths: 611,599 — Total recoveries — 8,340,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 3,858,686 — Total deaths: 141,426 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Public health: CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions — Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
