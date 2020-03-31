58 mins ago - Technology

Comcast says the internet is holding up fine

Ina Fried

Photo: Ina Fried/Axios

Comcast said on Monday that while demand has increased significantly, so far its network can handle the traffic boost without a noticeable decline in speed or reliability.

Why it matters: There has been much concern over how well the internet would hold up as most of America is working and schooling from home. So far, broadband and wireless providers say they aren't seeing signs of trouble.

What they're saying: "The speeds are holding up well," Comcast's lead tech executive Tony Werner said on a conference call with journalists Monday. "There (are) not any trends that make me worry in the least."

  • Part of the reason is that Comcast tries to build capacity 12-18 months ahead of where it anticipates demand will be (and usage per customer tends to go up about 45% per year).

By the numbers:

  • Peak traffic is up 32% nationwide, but up as much as 60% in some areas, including Seattle and San Francisco. And while peak download times remain in the evening as people stream video, uploads are now busiest during the working day.
  • Video conferencing and voice-over-internet calling are up 212% since March 1.
  • Streaming and web video usage are up 38%.
  • Comcast's fledgling cellular business has seen a 10% decline in cellular data use and a 24% increase in mobile data carried over WiFi networks.

Go deeper: Schools get creative to keep students connected

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

Broadband providers brace for coronavirus stress test

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Broadband providers are making service changes as policymakers pressure them to prepare for a glut of traffic from Americans working and studying from home in response to coronavirus.

The big picture: The nation's internet service providers say they haven't seen big usage spikes yet, but the coming weeks and months could pose an unprecedented test of their networks' ability to withstand a massive and sustained surge in bandwidth needs.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Technology
Ina FriedMargaret Harding McGill

U.S. internet lifelines face a tough test

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With the in-person economy in the U.S. essentially shut down, the internet has never been more critical. The key question now is how well the network can handle the unprecedented demand.

Why it matters: Europe's networks have already come under strain, and if cloud services and internet service providers here falter, "shelter in place" could get a lot rougher.

Go deeperArrowMar 23, 2020 - Technology
Kim HartMargaret Harding McGill

Schools get creative to keep students connected

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

School districts are exploring ways to keep their homebound pupils connected to the classroom, even though many students don't have the internet service or devices they need to do assignments.

Why it matters: All teachers face the problem of "summer slide" — when students lose skills during summer breaks. This year will be doubly hard because students are losing between one and three additional months of in-classroom instruction due to coronavirus-driven closures.

Go deeperArrowMar 29, 2020 - Technology