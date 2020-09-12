57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado sues USPS over pre-election mailers

USPS mail boxes in Longmont, Colorado. Photo: Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images

Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, announced Saturday that her office filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Postal Service over pre-election mailers that contain "incorrect election information" for the state.

What they're saying: "The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election," Griswold said in a statement.

  • "In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election. My office asked USPS officials to delay or not send the mailer in Colorado, but they refused to commit to that."
  • "The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans.”

The other side: David Rupert, a postal service spokesman, told the Denver Post that thousands of Colorado households have already received the mailer, with the rest set to get them next week.

  • He said the mailer is part of a national campaign to "educate the public on the Postal Service’s role in the mail-in ballot process."
  • “Some of it applies to everybody and some doesn’t," Rupert told the Post. "It’s meant for people to prepare.”
  • "The non-partisan campaign neither encourages nor discourages mail-in voting; rather, it is designed to reach and inform all voters about the importance of planning ahead if they plan to vote by mail."

Neal Rothschild
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters have made up their minds

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The 2020 presidential election features a pared-back pool of undecided voters after four years of a highly controversial and media-saturated presidency.

Why it matters: Entrenched views mean there's less reason for campaigns to try to change voters' minds than to convince those already with them to vote — and help educate them about mail-in and early-vote procedures to make sure their votes count.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Sep 11, 2020 - Technology

Exclusive: Facebook will give workers paid time off to work polls

Photo Illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

All Facebook employees will be able to take extra paid time off to help staff polls on Election Day and participate in any trainings ahead of time, company executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The effort comes amid poll worker shortages, with many older people who would typically do the job planning to stay home because of COVID-19.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Sep 11, 2020 - Technology

Tech's election-season survival plan: transparency

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Leading U.S. tech platforms are going out of their way to reveal how their businesses, policies and algorithms work ahead of November in a bid to avoid blame for election-related trouble.

Why it matters: Until recently, tech companies found it useful to be opaque about their policies and technology — stopping bad actors from gaming their systems and competitors from copying their best features. But all that happened anyway, and now the firms' need to recapture trust is making transparency look like a better bet.

