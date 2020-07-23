10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls for national coronavirus response

Photo: Axios screenshot

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said Thursday the U.S. needs a coordinated national response to better deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: It’s difficult for any single state to contain the spread of the virus because of free movement between states, Polis said at an Axios virtual event.

  • “We’ve had 50 different responses in each state. Each of us governors has been largely on our own to do the best we can,” Polis said.

Quick take: Polis said his state sees a lot of visitors from Arizona, California and Texas, all of which have become COVID hotspots in recent months. The governor estimated his state welcomed between 75,000 to 100,000 visitors over the Fourth of July weekend.

Between the lines: Polis said Colorado has maintained a lower infection rate than most of its neighbors because its residents “adopted mask-wearing culture early.” The state announced a mandate for masks in public indoor places last week.

  • Polis said most Colorado residents were already living in jurisdictions that required mask-wearing, but a statewide policy provides “clarity of message.”

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 53 mins ago - Axios Events

Watch: Small business recovery in Colorado

Axios hosts a conversation on how small businesses in Colorado have pivoted during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Ryan Cobbins, owner of Coffee at The Point.

Fadel Allassan
Jul 19, 2020 - Health

Colorado governor: "The national testing scene is a complete disgrace"

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) blamed widespread delays in coronavirus test results on the national testing system, calling it "a complete disgrace" on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump has often boasted about the U.S.' testing capabilities, but there have been widespread reports in recent weeks of backlogs that cause results to be delayed by up to two weeks — making it extremely difficult to contact trace and isolate patients.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 15,265,081 — Total deaths: 624,370 — Total recoveries — 8,708,362Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,973,370 — Total deaths: 143,204 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Pandemic is "almost your worst nightmare" — Infections are slowing down in critical hotspots.
  4. Education: America faces a racial divide over school reopening.
  5. Economy: More than 31 million Americans are still relying on unemployment — Mnuchin says relief bill will not include payroll tax cut.
  6. World: Mitigation measures have cut flu infections in Southern Hemisphere.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow