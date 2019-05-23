Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Wednesday capping the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $100 per month, making it the first state in the country to take such action, reports the Denver Post.

Why it matters: Axios' Caitlin Owens says people with diabetes are dependent on insulin, and as the price of the decades-old drug has increased, it has created problems for those who must take it, but can't afford it. Insulin is the classic outrage-inducing case of an old drug being marked up for no reason, with a hugely significant impact on patients who need it.