College soccer's proposed schedule restructuring

College soccer may soon undergo a monumental change, though not everyone is on board.

Driving the news: The "21st Century Model," which would make men's Division I soccer a year-long sport, is expected to be voted on by the D-I Council later this spring after last week's vote was tabled.

How it works: This new model would spread the schedule across the academic year, with the season ending in late spring rather than early winter.

Current: 18 games plus two exhibitions (August–November); College Cup (November–December); training plus five exhibitions (February–April).

18 games plus two exhibitions (August–November); College Cup (November–December); training plus five exhibitions (February–April). Proposed: 12 games plus two exhibitions (August–November); training plus one exhibition (January–March); eight games (March–April); College Cup (April–June).

Why it matters: 86% of players support the proposal, which would increase recovery time between matches and provide athletes with more school-sports balance.

"We wanted to make sure this was a holistic model that was for the 5,000 kids playing [D-I] college soccer every year, not just the 50 that will go professional."

— Sasho Cirovski, Maryland head coach

State of play: D-I programs currently play once every three days, compared to once every seven days in most top-tier pro leagues, and a 2010 study showed that injuries were six times more likely when playing twice per week rather than once.

"Student athlete welfare comes first," said ESPN analyst and former USMNT player Taylor Twellman. "To ask [athletes] to play a game Friday then Sunday is irresponsible."

Midweek games would also be trimmed way down to a maximum of three all year, all but eliminating the need to miss classes.

The other side: A vocal minority is against the change for three key reasons: scheduling conflicts, the strain on support staff and the impact on the college experience.

The MLS draft is in January and training camp begins weeks later, so draftees could miss the whole spring, including the College Cup.

"With no competitive fixtures [in the spring], I've been able to immerse myself in dorm life," says Notre Dame sophomore Paddy Burns. "It's very healthy to have friends outside of soccer."

The bottom line: The seeds of the 21st Century Model, planted as far back as 2000, may finally bear fruit.