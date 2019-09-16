AP Top 25: SEC, Pac-12 have 6 ranked teams each

By the numbers:

6 ranked teams: With the addition of Cal and Arizona State, the Pac-12 now has 6 teams ranked in the top 25 — a number only the SEC can match and the most ranked teams it has had in almost 4 years.

13 TD, 12 incompletions: Through 3 weeks, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts has more TD (13) than incompletions (12). That's a big reason why he's my Heisman frontrunner, followed by fellow QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

$400,000: Several ACC teams suffered bad losses or near-losses: Boston College fell to Kansas; Virginia Tech barely beat FCS opponent Furman; and Georgia Tech lost to The Citadel, which was paid $400,000 to show up.

Watch:

Highlight: Alabama RB Najee Harris looked like a man amongst boys on this run after catch. Sheesh.

Series: I've been enjoying "Miles To Go," the ESPN+ series about Les Miles' first year at Kansas (here's a clip). The Jayhawks just won their first Power Five road win since 2008, so the next episode should be fun.

What's next: "College GameDay" will be in Athens on Saturday for a top-10 matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame. ... We'll also be treated to No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M.