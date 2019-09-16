AP Top 25: SEC, Pac-12 have 6 ranked teams each

On a Saturday with zero matchups between ranked teams, Michigan State, Maryland and USC still managed to drop out of the Top 25, with Cal, Arizona State and TCU replacing them.
By the numbers:
- 6 ranked teams: With the addition of Cal and Arizona State, the Pac-12 now has 6 teams ranked in the top 25 — a number only the SEC can match and the most ranked teams it has had in almost 4 years.
- 13 TD, 12 incompletions: Through 3 weeks, Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts has more TD (13) than incompletions (12). That's a big reason why he's my Heisman frontrunner, followed by fellow QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.
- $400,000: Several ACC teams suffered bad losses or near-losses: Boston College fell to Kansas; Virginia Tech barely beat FCS opponent Furman; and Georgia Tech lost to The Citadel, which was paid $400,000 to show up.
Watch:
- Highlight: Alabama RB Najee Harris looked like a man amongst boys on this run after catch. Sheesh.
- Series: I've been enjoying "Miles To Go," the ESPN+ series about Les Miles' first year at Kansas (here's a clip). The Jayhawks just won their first Power Five road win since 2008, so the next episode should be fun.
What's next: "College GameDay" will be in Athens on Saturday for a top-10 matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame. ... We'll also be treated to No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin and No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M.