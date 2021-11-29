Rivalry Week delivered an epic end to the regular season, headlined by three marquee matchups that shook up the College Football Playoff race ahead of next weekend's conference championships.

No. 5 Michigan 42, No. 2 Ohio State 27: Jim Harbaugh finally got his first win over the Buckeyes (1-5) and the Wolverines are likely one win away from their first CFP berth.

Stars: Michigan RB Hassan Haskins tied the school record with five rushing TD and DE Aidan Hutchinson notched three sacks, setting a single-season school record with 13.

No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22: With 24 seconds left and their playoff hopes slipping away, Alabama QB Bryce Young tied the game with a 28-yard dime before ultimately winning in quadruple overtime.

Wild stat: Prior to Saturday, Auburn had won 118 consecutive games when leading by double digits in the fourth quarter.

No. 7 Oklahoma State 37, No. 10 Oklahoma 33: Bedlam lived up to its name, featuring a 100-yard kickoff return TD, two muffed punts that led to scores and a safety.

Streak over: The Cowboys beat the Sooners for the first time since 2014, and just the third time since 2002.

More Rivalry Week: The full slate of games provided plenty more intrigue than just the three games above.

No. 1 Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0: The Bulldogs are the first team since Texas in 1979 to allow 17 or fewer points in each of their first 12 games.

No. 20 NC State 34, UNC 30: The Wolfpack became the first team this season to win after trailing by at least nine points with less than 2:30 to play (0-451 previously).

No. 16 Iowa 28, Nebraska 21: The Cornhuskers are the first team in FBS history with nine single-digit losses in a season. Brutal.

Minnesota 23, No. 14 Wisconsin 13: After losing 14 straight meetings, the Golden Gophers have won two of the past four Battles for Paul Bunyan's Axe — college football's most-played rivalry (131 meetings).

What's next: Conference championship matchups are set. Depending how they play out, it's possible that Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State — who've combined for 20 of the 28 CFP spots — will all miss the playoff.