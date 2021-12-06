College football's final four

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati will compete in the College Football Playoff, which is exactly how it should be. Not much drama this year.

Why it matters: No. 1 Alabama is the top seed for the fifth time in the CFP's eight-year history.

No. 2 Michigan is the first team to make the CFP after being unranked in the preseason AP Poll.

No. 3 Georgia is the fifth team to make the CFP without winning a conference championship.

No. 4 Cincinnati is the first Group of 5 school to make the CFP.

Table: Axios Visuals

The big picture: There are 130 FBS teams. Exactly 10% of them (13) have now made a CFP appearance: Alabama (7x), Clemson (6x), Ohio State (4x), Oklahoma (4x), Georgia (2x), Notre Dame (2x), Michigan, Cincinnati, LSU, Washington, Michigan State, Oregon, Florida State.

Looking ahead: The New Year's Six slate...

Orange Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia (Dec. 31)

Cotton Bowl: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (Dec. 31)

Peach Bowl: No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 12 Pitt (Dec. 30)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State (Jan. 1)

Rose Bowl: No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah (Jan. 1)

Sugar Bowl: No. 7 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss (Jan. 1)

