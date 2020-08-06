1 hour ago - Sports

Where college football's biggest conferences stand on playing amid the pandemic

Division I college football is trudging ahead amid the pandemic.

Driving the news: Every Power Five league plans to play conference-only schedules (two minor exceptions aside) beginning as early as Sept. 5, with championship games slated for mid-December.

Big Ten: 10-game, conference-only schedule that will run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 5. With two bye weeks per team, a third bye week in November and "strategic sequencing" in the season's first three weeks, there's ample room for flexibility.

Pac-12: 10-game, conference-only schedule with one bye week per team and a week off in mid-December. The plan is to begin on Sep. 26 and end on Dec. 18 or 19.

  • "We are united": Hundreds of players are threatening to opt out unless various demands are met. Two Washington State players have already opted out.
  • Loan program: The conference plans to offer loans of up to $83 million per school to help offset losses should the season be canceled.

ACC: 11-game schedule that includes one non-conference game, which must be played against intra-state institutions. The season will run from Sep. 12 to either Dec. 12 or 19, with two byes per team.

  • Notre Dame: The Irish, normally one of seven Independent FBS members, will temporarily join the ACC.
  • No divisions: The championship game will be determined by the top-two teams based on conference winning percentage, rather than the standard division winners.

SEC: 10-game, conference-only schedule (Sep. 26 to Dec. 19) with one bye week per team and a conference-wide week off on Dec. 12.

Big 12: 10-game schedule that includes one non-conference game, which they hope to complete before league play begins. The season is slated to run from mid-to-late September to early-to-mid December.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

Macron visits Beirut promising a "new political pact" for Lebanon

Macron visits the hard-hit Gemmayzeh neighborhood. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron walked through the blast-damaged streets of Beirut on Thursday, swarmed by people chanting for the fall of Lebanon's government and pleading for international aid.

Why it matters: Lebanon is at a breaking point. Its economy was collapsing and its government hardly functioning — all before a massive explosion destroyed swathes of the capital city, including its vital port.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
1 hour ago - Sports

The PGA Championship is golf's first major in over a year

Photo: Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images

The 2020 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, which is hosting its first-ever major.

Why it matters: It's the first major in more than a year — and the first of seven majors in the next 12 months. Though there won't be any fans in attendance, the excitement is palpable.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

July's jobs report could be an inflection point for the coronavirus recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even if Friday's jobs report shows a big number, it is becoming clear hiring slowed and likely even reversed course in July and real-time indicators suggest the employment situation worsened into August.

Driving the news: Payroll processor ADP's monthly jobs report showed private companies added 167,000 jobs last month, well below the 1.2 million expected by economists and far below June's 4.8 million jobs added.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow