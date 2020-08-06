Where college football's biggest conferences stand on playing amid the pandemic

Division I college football is trudging ahead amid the pandemic.
Driving the news: Every Power Five league plans to play conference-only schedules (two minor exceptions aside) beginning as early as Sept. 5, with championship games slated for mid-December.
- Yes, but: Independent UConn called off the season (because so many of its would-be opponents are unavailable) and D-II and D-III cancelled all fall championships, providing a stark contrast between the haves and have-nots.
Big Ten: 10-game, conference-only schedule that will run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 5. With two bye weeks per team, a third bye week in November and "strategic sequencing" in the season's first three weeks, there's ample room for flexibility.
- "Big Ten united": Following in the Pac-12's footsteps, over 1,000 Big Ten football players outlined a series of health and safety protocols, without which they won't play.
- Player opt out: Minnesota's All-American WR, Rashod Bateman, won't play this season, choosing to focus on the 2021 draft instead.
Pac-12: 10-game, conference-only schedule with one bye week per team and a week off in mid-December. The plan is to begin on Sep. 26 and end on Dec. 18 or 19.
- "We are united": Hundreds of players are threatening to opt out unless various demands are met. Two Washington State players have already opted out.
- Loan program: The conference plans to offer loans of up to $83 million per school to help offset losses should the season be canceled.
ACC: 11-game schedule that includes one non-conference game, which must be played against intra-state institutions. The season will run from Sep. 12 to either Dec. 12 or 19, with two byes per team.
- Notre Dame: The Irish, normally one of seven Independent FBS members, will temporarily join the ACC.
- No divisions: The championship game will be determined by the top-two teams based on conference winning percentage, rather than the standard division winners.
SEC: 10-game, conference-only schedule (Sep. 26 to Dec. 19) with one bye week per team and a conference-wide week off on Dec. 12.
Big 12: 10-game schedule that includes one non-conference game, which they hope to complete before league play begins. The season is slated to run from mid-to-late September to early-to-mid December.