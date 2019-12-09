Schedule: Full college football bowl game slate

The argument against bowl games is that they are relatively meaningless exhibition games designed to make money — mostly for Disney, which not only broadcasts but actually owns many of them.
Yes, but: "There's something nostalgic and fun about sitting down around the holidays and binge-watching football games between obscure teams you wouldn't have watched otherwise," writes FiveThirtyEight's Neil Paine.
Dec. 20-21:
- Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State
- Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
- New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
- Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
- Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
- Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State
- Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
- R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB
Dec 23-26:
- Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall
- SoFi Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. BYU
- Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
- Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan
Dec. 27:
- Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: North Carolina vs. Temple
- New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
- San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa
- Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State
Dec. 28:
- PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson (playoff semifinal)
- Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma (playoff semifinal)
- Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Memphis vs. Penn State
Dec. 30:
- SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
- Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
- Redbox Bowl: Cal vs. Illinois
- Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia
Dec. 31:
- Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
- Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State
- NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State
- Valero Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas
Jan. 1:
- Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
- Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn
- Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual: Oregon vs. Wisconsin
- Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor
Jan. 2:
- TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati
- TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee
Jan. 3-6:
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
- LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio)
