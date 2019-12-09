Stories

Schedule: Full college football bowl game slate

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow amid a media throwing following the team's win in the SEC championship game.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The argument against bowl games is that they are relatively meaningless exhibition games designed to make money — mostly for Disney, which not only broadcasts but actually owns many of them.

Yes, but: "There's something nostalgic and fun about sitting down around the holidays and binge-watching football games between obscure teams you wouldn't have watched otherwise," writes FiveThirtyEight's Neil Paine.

Dec. 20-21:

  • Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Charlotte
  • Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State
  • Celebration Bowl: Alcorn State vs. North Carolina A&T
  • New Mexico Bowl: Central Michigan vs. San Diego State
  • Cure Bowl: Liberty vs. Georgia Southern
  • Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl: SMU vs. Florida Atlantic
  • Camellia Bowl: Florida International vs. Arkansas State
  • Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
  • R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State vs. UAB

Dec 23-26:

  • Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Marshall
  • SoFi Hawai'i Bowl: Hawai'i vs. BYU
  • Walk-On's Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Miami
  • Quick Lane Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Eastern Michigan

Dec. 27:

  • Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman: North Carolina vs. Temple
  • New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
  • San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Iowa
  • Cheez-It Bowl: Air Force vs. Washington State

Dec. 28:

  • PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Clemson (playoff semifinal)
  • Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: LSU vs. Oklahoma (playoff semifinal)
  • Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State
  • Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Memphis vs. Penn State

Dec. 30:

  • SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
  • Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Louisville
  • Redbox Bowl: Cal vs. Illinois
  • Capital One Orange Bowl: Florida vs. Virginia

Dec. 31:

  • Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
  • Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State
  • AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State
  • NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Wyoming vs. Georgia State
  • Valero Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas

Jan. 1:

  • Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
  • Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn
  • Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual: Oregon vs. Wisconsin
  • Allstate Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor

Jan. 2:

  • TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati
  • TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee

Jan. 3-6:

  • Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada
  • Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane
  • LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio)

Go deeper: Championship weekend clarifies football's final four

College football