2 hours ago - Sports

How college athletic directors view the coronavirus crisis

Kendall Baker

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte. Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images

Athletic departments are reeling from the loss of conference tournaments and March Madness revenues and could face a financial crisis in the coming months, especially if the football season is canceled.

Driving the news: More than 100 ADs at FBS universities were surveyed on their concerns, plans and goals in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 89% listed academic progress among their top concerns in regard to their student-athletes over the next three months, followed by mental health (74%), lack of resources while off campus (53%) and sport performance (48%).
  • 75% listed donations among the most at-risk revenue streams, followed by ticket sales (74%), conference distributions (56%), NCAA distributions (51%), sponsorships (31%) and student fees (28%).
  • 67% listed a decrease in enrollment among the most likely outcomes of this crisis, followed by a slow down of the arms race as a result of greater overall frugality (53%) and a decrease in live fan interest for sporting events (53%).
  • 63% forecast a worst-case scenario in which their revenues drop by at least 20% during the 2020-21 school year.
  • 41% of Power Five ADs said they have a financial reserve in place that can be used for this type of crisis, compared to 26% of Group of Five ADs.
  • 40% approve or strongly approve the idea that high-earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice; 15% disapprove or strongly disapprove.

What to watch: Iowa State just announced that nearly everyone in the athletic department will take a one-year, 10% pay cut, and that coaches will suspend all bonuses and incentives for one year. Expect more schools to follow.

  • "I've talked to many of my peers, and they want to do what we just did," said Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard.
  • "If this catches fire, you wouldn't want to be the coach who doesn't do something" Ohio University professor David Ridpath told USA Today.

Go deeper: Inside the world of college sports financing

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Novel coronavirus infections have surpassed the 1 million mark after "near exponential growth" that's reached "almost every country," World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday.

The big picture: Policy responses to the global coronavirus crisis have been every-country-for-itself and — in the case of the U.S. and China — tinged with geopolitics. But, the scientific work underway to understand the virus and develop a vaccine has been globalized on an unprecedented scale.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Health
Sara Fischer

Olympics postponement throws more than $1 billion in advertising into limbo

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games to next year creates problems for advertisers, who could now potentially be facing a more crowded media calendar.

What they're saying: "Cancelled is actually the easier scenario than postponed because it's a definitive yes or no kind of thing," says Jon Swallen, CRO of the media division at Kantar, an advertising analytics company.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Bryan Walsh

The pandemic highlights the man-made disasters to come

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has fully arrived, how bad it gets will largely be a function of how our society responds at every level.

Why it matters: From pandemics to climate change to earthquakes, massive catastrophes lie in our future. But in a world that has the technological capability that ours does, we have the power to mitigate those disasters through our preparation and resilience — or to make them worse through our failures.

Go deeperArrowMar 14, 2020 - Health