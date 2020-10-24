Investors asses Coca-Cola's post-pandemic reopening play

Courtesy Barron's

"The pandemic and its restrictions have hurt Coke, which gets about half of its sales from restaurants, cafeterias, stadiums, and other places and events outside the home," per Barron's.

Yes, but: Coca-Cola is promising a "reopening" plan: "Coke benefits from rising living standards in the developing world. And ... the company generates about 75% of its profits outside the U.S."

Barron's also sees "a great operational turnaround story":

"Under its dynamic CEO of the past three years, James Quincey, Coke has largely sold off its company-owned bottling operations to franchisees, resulting in a capital-light business model."

PepsiCo, which includes Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods, is also thriving at home and around the world, CNBC reports, based on rising stay-at-home sales for snacks, pancake mix and more.