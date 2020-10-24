45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Investors asses Coca-Cola's post-pandemic reopening play

Courtesy Barron's

"The pandemic and its restrictions have hurt Coke, which gets about half of its sales from restaurants, cafeterias, stadiums, and other places and events outside the home," per Barron's.

Yes, but: Coca-Cola is promising a "reopening" plan: "Coke benefits from rising living standards in the developing world. And ... the company generates about 75% of its profits outside the U.S."

Barron's also sees "a great operational turnaround story":

  • "Under its dynamic CEO of the past three years, James Quincey, Coke has largely sold off its company-owned bottling operations to franchisees, resulting in a capital-light business model."

PepsiCo, which includes Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods, is also thriving at home and around the world, CNBC reports, based on rising stay-at-home sales for snacks, pancake mix and more.

Go deeper

Mike AllenMargaret Talev
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Post-debate poll finds Biden strong on every major issue

Joe Biden speaks Friday about "The Biden Plan to Beat COVID-19," at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This is one of the bigger signs of trouble for President Trump that we've seen in a poll: Of the final debate's seven topics, Joe Biden won or tied on all seven when viewers in a massive Axios-SurveyMonkey sample were asked who they trusted more to handle the issue.

Why it matters: In a time of unprecedented colliding crises for the nation, the polling considered Biden to be vastly more competent.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations — Fauci: Trump hasn't been to a COVID task force meeting in months.
  2. Health: Fauci says if people won't wear masks, maybe it should be mandated — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19 —U.S. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic began —AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trial in U.S.How to help save 130,000 lives.
  3. World: Polish president Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Science

The murder hornets are here

A braver man than me holds a speciment of the Asian giant hornet. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

Entomologists in Washington state on Thursday discovered the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S.

Why it matters: You may know this insect species by its nom de guerre: "the murder hornet." While the threat they pose to humans has been overstated, the invading hornets could decimate local honeybee populations if they establish themselves.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!