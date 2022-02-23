Sign up for our daily briefing

Coinbase CEO in hot water for another Twitter mishap

Emily Peck
Emily Peck, author of Markets

Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong. Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Coinbase got a lot of attention — and new users — after running that Super Bowl ad of a QR code bouncing around the screen.

Yes, but: On Monday night, the cryptocurrency exchange's marketing win lost a little luster, after CEO Brian Armstrong fumbled a Twitter thread bragging about the origins of the ad spot.

Why it matters: Twitter missteps aren't uncommon for tech executives, but for a fintech like Coinbase — seeking to be a major player in finance — this kind of unforced error could appear amateurish.

What happened: In a 12-tweet thread, Armstrong said Coinbase was initially pitched "a bunch of standard Super Bowl ad ideas" by an outside agency and didn't like them. They brainstormed instead.

  • "No ad agency would have done this ad," Armstrong tweeted.

The intrigue: But an agency did have the idea of using a QR code, Kristen Cavallo, CEO of The Martin Agency, said in a reply to Armstrong's sixth tweet:

  • Coinbase's ad "was actually inspired by presentations our agency showed your team on 8/18 (pages 19-24) and 10/7 (pages 11-18) with ad concepts for the Super Bowl floating QR codes on a blank screen." Her reply got thousands more likes than Armstrong's initial missive.

Go deeper: Coinbase's chief marketing officer, Kate Rouch, replied to Cavallo — with five more tweets — hours later. She said the company had indeed worked with an agency, Accenture Interactive, in creating its ad. "Our CEO actually thought we were a single team when presenting work," she wrote.

  • "Multiple agencies — including The Martin Agency — pitched us ideas that included QR codes for several different campaigns," she added.
  • Armstrong also fired off a final tweet about 12 hours after his first, acknowledging they had help from "a creative firm."

Flashback: It's not the first time Armstrong has come under fire for his tweets. Last fall, when the SEC effectively killed Coinbase’s proposed lending product, saying it should be regulated as a security, he tweeted that he didn't see how a lending product could be a security.

  • Then, in an apparent "subtweet," the SEC shared a video explaining what bonds are and how they work.

The bottom line: Unless you're Elon Musk, Twitter miscalculations can quickly turn into PR misfires.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect U.S. energy prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian government's moves to redraw the map of Ukraine, while threatening to conduct a wider and more devastating invasion, is already impacting turbulent energy markets.

Why it matters: The clearest way Americans will feel the price of the conflict may be in the form of energy costs, especially the price of gas at the pump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew SolenderShawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of D.C. trucker protest

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory after ending their mission in Washington on May 24, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech bets big on offices

Tech companies were among the first to send workers home, and they're likely to have vast numbers of jobs that can be done fully remotely — but they're still betting that offices will be the future.

Stunning stat: Tech companies held 36 of the 100 biggest office leases in 2021, up from 18 in 2020, per a new CBRE analysis.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

