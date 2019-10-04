Coinbase is in acquisition talks with rental startup Omni

Coinbase is in early acquisition talks with peer-to peer rental startup Omni, Axios has learned. The discussions appear to be focused on acquiring engineers, according to a source. Coinbase declined to comment.

Why it matters: Coinbase, which provides a variety of digital token services, previously said that 12% of its product and engineering employees came through acquisitions. Omni's engineering employees already have experience with digital tokens: After cryptocurrency company Ripple invested in the company, Omni later began allowing customers to earn its cryptocurrency, XRP, for renting out their possessions.