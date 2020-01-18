Coffee edges toward a bear market

Coffee is hovering on the edge of bear-market territory amid shifting supply expectations in Brazil, Bloomberg reports.

By the numbers: As of Friday, ICE stockpiles showed their first consecutive weekly gain since August, with weakened Brazilian currency increasing interest in "exports priced in the greenback," per Bloomberg. Coffee beans for delivery in March declined to $1.1215 a pound on ICE Futures, and the price fell 19% from a December high — inching closer to the 20% threshold of a bear market, Bloomberg writes.