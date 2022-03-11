Coal prices are staging a comeback

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axos Visuals

Coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels, is staging something of a comeback. Prices for the Australian benchmark are up about 60% since mid-February, as European power plants scour the globe for alternatives to pricey natural gas.

The big picture: Coal-fired electricity generation had been on the decline for a decade, to about 13% of Europe's mix in 2020, as power providers began phasing out the most carbon-heavy fuels. But Europe’s energy crisis, which kicked into high gear last year, is breathing new life into the coal market.

For the first time in almost 10 years, coal generation in Europe actually grew in 2021, by about 18%, according to preliminary estimates recently published by Rystad Energy.

What we’re watching: Coal prices could rocket even higher in the next few months because Russia is Europe’s largest coal supplier, Rystad analysts wrote Thursday.

The bottom line: Companies once left for dead — like the recently-bankrupt Peabody Energy — have been resuscitated. Peabody's stock has more than doubled since January, even as the major indexes slumped into corrections. It's up eightfold — from just $3 — over the last year.

Go deeper: Why gas prices are so high and what Biden can do about it