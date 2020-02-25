1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

One-third of U.S. voters believe climate change is a crisis

Ben Geman

Climate change activists in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. Photo: Ronen Tivony/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Over one-third of registered voters consider climate change a crisis and 59% say the Trump administration is doing too little to address it, a Brunswick Group survey released Tuesday shows.

Why it matters: The datareleased Tuesday arrives as climate is playing a more prominent role in the 2020 election cycle — and the policy stakes are high.

Data: Brunswick Group survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 3–13. Margin of error ±3.02; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Major Democratic hopefuls have plans that call for more aggressive federal steps than former President Obama took.

  • The White House, meanwhile, is continuing its efforts to roll back Obama-era rules and policies.
  • The findings tend to show deep partisan splits in voters' views.

By the numbers: 36% agree climate change is a crisis that requires immediate policy changes, though the partisan gap is wide.

  • 28% listed climate among the top two topics that will influence their vote in November, making it tied with the economy but well behind health care.
  • 67% are either somewhat or very worried about the affordability of energy.
  • 61% back the Green New Deal, which the survey defined as a 10-year national mobilization to cut emissions to the maximum extent possible.
  • 51% agree a carbon tax is a "good idea," including 41% of Republicans. A quarter of the overall respondent mix were unsure.
  • 66% agree that California and other states should have power to regulate vehicle carbon emissions at a time when the Trump administration is seeking to prevent it.

The intrigue: One theme in the findings, Brunswick's polling memo notes, is that "Trump’s brand affects how his supporters view climate policy."

  • In one case, Trump voters' support for thwarting California went up when told it was a "Trump administration" policy as opposed to a "U.S. government" move.
Data: Brunswick Group survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 3–13. Margin of error ±3.02; Chart: Axios Visuals
  • Oil companies' moves on climate have been in the headlines lately, so check out how the Brunswick Group took the pulse on it.
  • Voters could select three parties "most responsible" for causing climate change from a menu of seven options (including oil companies, "big business," individuals, government and more). A similar question was asked about addressing it.

Note: The Brunswick Group paid for and conducted the survey of 1,000 voters in December. Questions for the full sample have a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 3%.

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Iowa caucusgoers view climate change as key issue

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ahead of the Iowa caucus on Monday, polling showed "about four in 10 ranked health care as the most important issue facing the country, while three in 10 identified climate change as the top," AP reports.

The state of play: That's one of the results from polling conducted for several days before the event for AP and Fox News by a University of Chicago research group.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Rashaan AyeshOrion Rummler

Where top 2020 candidates stand on climate policy and the Green New Deal

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a rally May 13. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Green New Deal resolution, introduced in February by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), has helped cement climate change as a real topic in the 2020 presidential race.

What's happening: More Democratic candidates have pitched climate change policy that goes beyond the Green New Deal, largely to prepare for events like CNN's "climate crisis" town hall. The GND — which is more of a call to arms than a strict policy proposal — outlines a 10-year mobilization plan to move the country toward a 100% carbon-free power system and a decarbonized economy.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ben Geman

The widening partisan divide on climate change

Reproduced from Pew Research Center U.S. Politics and Policy; Chart: Axios Visuals

The persistent partisan divide on climate change is getting wider, per a Pew Research Center survey.

The big picture: Since 2015, Democrats have become increasingly convinced (now at 78%) that climate change should be a top federal priority — while that same view among Republicans has remained relatively flat (now at 21%)

Go deeper: Climate change's surprise twist

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy