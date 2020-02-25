One-third of U.S. voters believe climate change is a crisis

Over one-third of registered voters consider climate change a crisis and 59% say the Trump administration is doing too little to address it, a Brunswick Group survey released Tuesday shows.

Why it matters: The datareleased Tuesday arrives as climate is playing a more prominent role in the 2020 election cycle — and the policy stakes are high.

Data: Brunswick Group survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 3–13. Margin of error ±3.02; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Major Democratic hopefuls have plans that call for more aggressive federal steps than former President Obama took.

The White House, meanwhile, is continuing its efforts to roll back Obama-era rules and policies.

The findings tend to show deep partisan splits in voters' views.

By the numbers: 36% agree climate change is a crisis that requires immediate policy changes, though the partisan gap is wide.

28% listed climate among the top two topics that will influence their vote in November, making it tied with the economy but well behind health care.

67% are either somewhat or very worried about the affordability of energy.

61% back the Green New Deal, which the survey defined as a 10-year national mobilization to cut emissions to the maximum extent possible.

51% agree a carbon tax is a "good idea," including 41% of Republicans. A quarter of the overall respondent mix were unsure.

66% agree that California and other states should have power to regulate vehicle carbon emissions at a time when the Trump administration is seeking to prevent it.

The intrigue: One theme in the findings, Brunswick's polling memo notes, is that "Trump’s brand affects how his supporters view climate policy."

In one case, Trump voters' support for thwarting California went up when told it was a "Trump administration" policy as opposed to a "U.S. government" move.

Data: Brunswick Group survey of 1,000 registered U.S. voters conducted Dec. 3–13. Margin of error ±3.02; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil companies' moves on climate have been in the headlines lately, so check out how the Brunswick Group took the pulse on it.

Voters could select three parties "most responsible" for causing climate change from a menu of seven options (including oil companies, "big business," individuals, government and more). A similar question was asked about addressing it.

Note: The Brunswick Group paid for and conducted the survey of 1,000 voters in December. Questions for the full sample have a margin-of-error of plus-or-minus 3%.