Cleveland Indians owner says team will keep name until new one is chosen

Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after scoring against the New York Yankees on Sept. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians will adopt a new name after meeting with Native American groups who say the team's moniker is racist, owner Paul Dolan told AP in an interview on Monday. “The name is no longer acceptable in our world," he added.

Driving the news: Washington, D.C.'s NFL team temporarily rebranded as the "Washington Football Team" after making a similar decision, but Dolan stressed that the Indians will not use an interim name.

  • “We don’t want to be the Cleveland Baseball Team or some other interim name,” he told AP.
  • "We will continue to be the Indians until we have identified the next name that will hopefully take us through multiple centuries.”

What to watch: “We’ll be the Indians in 2021 and then after that, it’s a difficult and complex process to identify a new name and do all the things you do around activating that name,” Dolan said. “We are going to work at as quick a pace as we can while doing it right."

Axios
13 hours ago - Sports

Reports: Cleveland Indians to drop nickname

Starting pitcher and 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber pitches for Cleveland against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, Sept. 6. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Indians baseball team will remove the nickname they've used for 105 years, the New York Times first reported Sunday.

Why it matters: Native Americans have long called the moniker offensive. Cleveland announced in July the team was looking into changing its name. It began removing the Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms last year as it's deemed racist by many.

Axios
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: Critical care nurse first to receive vaccine in New York — States will soon have to decide how to order different occupations for the vaccine — Scientists split on double-dosing COVID-19 vaccines — Trump says he will take vaccine, but reverses plan to give WH staff priority.
  2. Health: Meet the U.S. health care workers on the front lines.
  3. Politics: Trump advisor O'Brien takes wife on COVID-era tour of Europe — U.S. cities have seen a 21% drop in revenue since the pandemic began.
  4. Business: A growing debt crisis that predates the pandemic will complicate the world's recovery.
  5. World: London to close bars and restaurants as virus surge triggers toughest restrictionsGermany will go into a strict lockdown over Christmas to curb COVID-19 cases — Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  6. Education: CDC: Public schools need about $22 billion to safely reopen doors.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID testing, and where it goes from here.
Ashley Gold
49 mins ago - Technology

Scoop: FTC launches sweeping privacy study of top tech platforms

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission will announce Monday that it's launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of major tech firms including Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as well as its subsidiary WhatsApp, Axios has learned.

The big picture: The move comes amid broader scrutiny for the industry and appears to be a wide-reaching inquiry into everything major tech companies know about their users and what they do with that data, as well as their broader business plans.

