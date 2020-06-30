41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cleo Capital director: Diversity in venture capital proven to yield better results

Research shows that diverse fund managers in venture capital firms can lead to better results, Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday.

What she's saying: Diversity can come in various forms, Kunst said, but racial and ethnic diversity are especially proven to "drive diverse opinions and insights which yield better results."

  • With a more diverse group of people seated at the table "you're more likely to spot ideas that aren't going to work, and more likely to spot ideas that will work but aren't exactly in your wheelhouse."

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

Mnuchin says leftover PPP funds should go to hardest-hit industries

Mnuchin prepares to testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Asos Katopodis/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that the $134 billion in leftover funds from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should be repurposed and extended to businesses that have suffered the most during the coronavirus pandemic, including "restaurants and hotels."

Why it matters: Today is the last day small businesses can apply for loans via the PPP, as coronavirus cases spike and some states are pausing or rolling back reopening plans. The prospects for small businesses, many of which have already seen significant revenue drops, are devastating.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,424,992 — Total deaths: 509,706 — Total recoveries — 5,262,705Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,683,000 — Total deaths: 129,545 — Total recoveries: 705,203 — Total tested: 31,557,407Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci warns states are "skipping over" reopening checkpoints, testifies that U.S. could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  4. States: South Dakota governor says "we will not be social distancing" at July 3 event with Trump — New York to require travelers from 16 states to quarantine.
Hans Nichols
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Russia bounty issue shows Trump "doesn't seem to be cognitively aware"

Joe Biden used President Trump's denials about intelligence on reported Russian bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to question the president's mental ability during a campaign appearance on Tuesday.

 What he's saying: "He talks about cognitive capability. He doesn't seem to be cognitively aware of what's going on. He either reads and/or gets briefed on important issues — and then forgets it — or he doesn't think it's necessary that he needs to know it."

