Cleo Capital director: Diversity in venture capital proven to yield better results
Research shows that diverse fund managers in venture capital firms can lead to better results, Cleo Capital Managing Director Sarah Kunst said at an Axios virtual event on Tuesday.
What she's saying: Diversity can come in various forms, Kunst said, but racial and ethnic diversity are especially proven to "drive diverse opinions and insights which yield better results."
- With a more diverse group of people seated at the table "you're more likely to spot ideas that aren't going to work, and more likely to spot ideas that will work but aren't exactly in your wheelhouse."