Clear, the ID security company that aims to speed passengers through airport security, will now book you an Uber to make sure you arrive at your gate on time.

Why it matters: Holiday travel is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels this year, which could lead to extra stress for passengers, many of whom haven't traveled in two years.

Driving the news: Clear is partnering with Uber to integrate its ride-hailing platform directly into the Clear app’s "Home to Gate" feature.

Home to Gate analyzes traffic data, security screening wait times, and walking distance in the terminal to advise when you should leave your home or hotel to arrive at your gate on time.

The integration with Uber means you can even reserve an Uber ride ahead of time on Clear's app for no extra charge.

How it works: You don't have to be a Clear Plus member to use the Home to Gate feature, but access to Clear's expedited security lines requires membership.

Open the Clear app and tap "Home to Gate."

Share your location and flight details, and the app will tell you the best time to leave for your flight.

Tap the "Get A Ride With Uber'' button, and the Uber app will reserve your ride, with all your trip details.

What they're saying: "Travel is surging back this holiday season, and together with Uber, we are helping travelers have a more predictable and stress-free travel experience," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear.