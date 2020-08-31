40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Clayton Dubilier & Rice to buy Epicor Software for $4.7 billion

Clayton Dubilier & Rice has agreed to buy Texas-based business management software company Epicor Software from KKR for $4.7 billion (including debt).

Why it matters: It's the largest enterprise software deal so far in 2020. It's also a big win for KKR, which tried but failed to sell Epicor last year.

  • ROI: KKR bought Epicor in 2016 from Apax Partners for around $3.3 billion (including debt), and recently extracted $560 million via a $1.7 billion dividend recap.

The bottom line: "The company, which makes back-office and sales software for manufacturing, distribution, retail and service-industry customers... has completed a number of acquisitions under KKR’s ownership. Those include deals for electronic-data interchange software maker 1 EDI Source and warehouse-management software provider Majure Data," writes the Wall Street Journal's Miriam Gottfried.

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 25,254,339 — Total deaths: 846,985— Total recoveries: 16,645,959Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,999,464 — Total deaths: 183,083 — Total recoveries: 2,153,939 — Total tests: 77,591,123Map.
  3. Health: 6 states set single-day case records last week — 9 lessons for the next pandemic.
  4. Business: United Airlines to permanently drop most domestic change fees.
  5. 🎾 Sports: Many of the world's top tennis players are skipping this year's U.S. Open.
Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

