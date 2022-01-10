"American Idol" alum Clay Aiken to run for Congress in North Carolina

Sign up for our daily briefing
Clay Aiken running for Congress in 2014. Photo: Jeffrey A. Camarati/Getty Images
Former "American Idol" contestant Clay Aiken is running for Congress in North Carolina, he announced in a video Monday, eight years after his failed bid for a House seat in the state.
Details: Aiken, who finished second on "American Idol" in 2003, is running as a Democrat to replace long-serving Rep. David Price (D-N.C.) in North Carolina's redrawn 6th District. Price announced last October he would not seek reelection.
- Aiken lost a bid for Congress in 2014 to then-Republican incumbent Renee L. Ellmers.
What he's saying:“For decades, North Carolina was actually the progressive beacon in the South ... But then things changed, and the progressives lost power, and we started getting backwards ass policies, like the voter suppression bills and the bigoted bathroom bill,” Aiken said in the video.
- “Because today, it seems like the loudest voices in North Carolina politics are white nationalists like this guy,” Aiken said, as the video showed a clip of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.).
Aiken's platform includes fighting for "inclusion, income equality, free access to quality health care, and combating climate change," per his campaign website.