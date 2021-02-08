New York certifies Claudia Tenney's win in last open U.S. House race

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photos: Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call (left) and Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket (right) via Getty Images)
The New York State Board of Elections on Monday certified Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner of the last open U.S. House race, after a monthslong legal battle to determine the election results in the state's 22nd congressional district.
The state of play: Following the board of elections vote, Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi conceded, saying that while he believes the election was "riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systemic violations" of election laws, it was "time to close the book on this election and focus on building a better community and more united Country for our children."
Driving the news: Monday's certification came after a judge ruled Friday that Tenney defeated Brindisi by 109 votes and ordered the state to immediately certify the results.
- The judge rejected the argument made by Brindisi's lawyers that certification should be delayed until an appeals court was able to review the case.
What she's saying: "I really appreciate Anthony's call today and thank him for his service," Tenney tweeted Monday.
- "He graciously offered to help ensure a smooth transition and I look forward to working with him over the coming days to complete that process on behalf of everyone in NY22."
The big picture: Tenney held the seat for one term before Brindisi defeated her in 2018.
- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is responsible for determining a date for Tenney's swearing in.