Clarence Thomas participates in oral arguments remotely after hospital stay

Ivana Saric
Clarence Thomas
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 2021. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Justice Clarence Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone on Monday, marking his return to work after being hospitalized, AP reported.

Driving the news: Thomas was discharged from the hospital on Friday after a weeklong stay for an infection.

  • The Supreme Court had previously said that Thomas was admitted after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," which were "not COVID-related."

The big picture: Chief Justice John Roberts announced at the start of arguments Monday that Thomas would be "participating remotely this morning."

