Clarence Thomas participates in oral arguments remotely after hospital stay

Justice Clarence Thomas participated in arguments at the Supreme Court via telephone on Monday, marking his return to work after being hospitalized, AP reported.

Driving the news: Thomas was discharged from the hospital on Friday after a weeklong stay for an infection.

The Supreme Court had previously said that Thomas was admitted after experiencing "flu-like symptoms," which were "not COVID-related."

The big picture: Chief Justice John Roberts announced at the start of arguments Monday that Thomas would be "participating remotely this morning."