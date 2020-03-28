49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Civil rights leader Rev. Joseph Lowery dies at 98

In May 1970, the Rev. Joseph Lowery (striped tie) and Coretta Scott King (with handbag) lock arms with UAW president Leonard Woodcock as they lead several thousand marchers past the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Photo: AP Photo

Rev. Joseph Lowery fought to end segregation, and lived to see the election of the United States' first black president, AP writes.

The big picture: Lowery was born in Huntsville, Ala., in 1921. He helped coordinate the 1955 Montgomery bus boycott and co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1957, leading the organization for 20 years as president.

Lowery, 98, died Friday at home in Atlanta, surrounded by family, from natural causes unrelated to the novel coronavirus.

  • "We ask you to help us work for that day when black will not be asked to get in back; when brown can stick around; when yellow will be mellow; when the red man can get ahead, man; and when white will embrace what is right," Lowery prayed at President Obama's inaugural benediction in 2009.

Background:

  • For more than four decades after the death of his friend, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the fiery Alabama preacher was on the front line of the battle for equality.
  • In the 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Lowery led the delegation that delivered stipulations to segregationist Gov. George Wallace. That confrontation spurred the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Jacob Knutson

Rev. Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Civil rights activist and former Democratic presidential candidate Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday.

Why it matters: Jackson's endorsement is the kind of boost Sanders needs as he looks to slow the momentum of Joe Biden, whose surge in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday was driven largely by black voters.

Rebecca Falconer

Washington state officials confirm second coronavirus death in U.S.

Coronavirus contained within the endoplasmatic reticulum of a vero E6 cell. Photo: BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images

A second person has died in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus — and just like the first one, it's in Washington state, King County Public Health confirmed in a statement Sunday night.

The big picture: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) declared a state of emergency Sunday in response to new infections in the state. Washington now has 13 cases. Several of those infected are from the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home. Unlike the first coronavirus death in the U.S., the man in his 70s with underlying health conditions who died on Saturday was a resident of the home. Both patients died in EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland.

Go deeper: Washington state officials confirm first coronavirus death in U.S.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including Washington case numbers.

Rebecca Falconer

Selma churchgoers turn their backs on Bloomberg

People turn their backs on Mike Bloomberg as he speaks at the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A group of churchgoers staged a silent protest on Sunday and turned their backs on Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as he addressed the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is facing fresh scrutiny of his conduct while New York City mayor — in particular the aggressive stop-and-frisk policing policy that disproportionately targeted African American and Latino people. Bloomberg again apologized and admitted the policy was a mistake during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired Sunday.

