19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Cisco Systems to buy IT performance management platform ThousandEyes

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cisco Systems agreed to buy ThousandEyes, a San Francisco-based IT performance management platform. No financial terms were disclosed, but Bloomberg put the price tag at around $1 billion.

Why it matters: This is a pandemic-related merger on the upside, with the company accelerating its sale process due to concerns that it could struggle to meet added demand for its services.

ROI: ThousandEyes had raised around $110 million in VC funding, most recently at a $620 million valuation. Shareholders include GV, Thomvest Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tenaya Capital.

The bottom line: "ThousandEyes has made a name for itself with its service that watches pretty much the whole internet to help companies figure out the source of performance problems of websites and web-based apps. For instance, it can determine if an outage is the company's fault or that of its service providers." — Julie Bort, Business Insider

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's big, empty beef with Twitter

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump finally acted on his now year-old threat to take action against social media platforms for alleged bias against conservatives. But so far, according to experts in both government and the industry, the threat looks mostly empty.

Driving the news: Trump escalated his war on Twitter Friday morning, tweeting repeatedly that the company needs to be regulated after it overnight added a warning label to a tweet of his calling for the military to start shooting looters, which violated Twitter’s rules against glorifying violence.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenUrsula Perano
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Protests over George Floyd's death grip Minneapolis

The Third Police Precinct burns in Minneapolis on Thursday night. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Demonstrators demanding justice burned a Minneapolis police station and took control of the streets around it last night, heaving wood onto the flames, kicking down poles with surveillance cameras and torching surrounding stores.

What's happening: The crowd was protesting the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose life was snuffed out Tuesday by a white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Minneapolis mayor to Trump: “Weakness is pointing your finger” during a crisis

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired back at President Trump on Friday, after the president accused the mayor of weak leadership amid violence sparked by the killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer.

Driving the news: Trump made his accusations in a pair of tweets early Friday, saying he would bring the national guard into Minneapolis if Frey couldn't “bring the City under control.” 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow