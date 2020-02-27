Cirque du Soleil performers can experience higher G-forces than astronauts

"Circus acts may lack the competition of sports, but [Cirque du Soleil's] shows are no less physically demanding. At times, they can require even more specialized athleticism," writes SportTechie's Joe Lemire.

By the numbers: During a catch-and-throw exercise for Messi10, a new show based on the life of soccer icon Lionel Messi, one performer experienced 15 times the force of gravity (15 G).

"Apollo and Mercury astronauts in the first days of the space program, they were hitting 8 G. Now we know that a Cirque performer is potentially doubling the G-force of an astronaut who is re-entering Earth. That is [expletive] cool, right?"

— Steve Gera, CEO of Gains Group

"Cirque also has a long performance season, exceeding even the marathon schedule of big league baseball," writes Lemire.