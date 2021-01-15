Operator of Circle K in standoff with France over $20 billion Carrefour takeover

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), the Canadian operator of Circle K convenience stores, is running into French government opposition to its $20 billion takeover approach for supermarket operator Carrefour (Paris: PA).
Why it matters: Carrefour is France's largest private employer, with around 100,000 workers, and also its largest food retailer.
The bottom line: French government officials have signaled concerns about both labor protections and food security, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying: "The no is polite but it's a clear and final no."
- Bloomberg, however, reports that the opposition could soften once it has a formal offer from Couche-Tard to examine and negotiate against.