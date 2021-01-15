Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Operator of Circle K in standoff with France over $20 billion Carrefour takeover

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), the Canadian operator of Circle K convenience stores, is running into French government opposition to its $20 billion takeover approach for supermarket operator Carrefour (Paris: PA).

Why it matters: Carrefour is France's largest private employer, with around 100,000 workers, and also its largest food retailer.

The bottom line: French government officials have signaled concerns about both labor protections and food security, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying: "The no is polite but it's a clear and final no."

  • Bloomberg, however, reports that the opposition could soften once it has a formal offer from Couche-Tard to examine and negotiate against.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are still spending money

Source: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans spent more money at stores and restaurants in 2020 than they did in 2019 — even in the face of a devastating global pandemic that shut down broad sectors of the economy.

Why it matters: The monthly retail sales report this morning came in well below expectations, and showed consumer spending falling on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Total expenditures were still higher in December 2020 than they were a year previously, however.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The deplatforming fight shifts to the courts

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Capitol riot and tech firms' sweeping attempt in its wake to dislodge the online far right are kicking up efforts to have the courts settle knotty questions about online speech and power.

Why it matters: Legal battles could force the people angry at Big Tech to bring more rigor to arguments that have often devolved into messy sideshows.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

