Operator of Circle K in standoff with France over $20 billion Carrefour takeover

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD), the Canadian operator of Circle K convenience stores, is running into French government opposition to its $20 billion takeover approach for supermarket operator Carrefour (Paris: PA).

Why it matters: Carrefour is France's largest private employer, with around 100,000 workers, and also its largest food retailer.

The bottom line: French government officials have signaled concerns about both labor protections and food security, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire saying: "The no is polite but it's a clear and final no."