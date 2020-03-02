1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Selma churchgoers turn their backs on Bloomberg

Rebecca Falconer

People turn their backs to 2020 candidate and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg as he speaks at the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A group of churchgoers turned their backs to Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as he addressed the Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama, and staged a silent protest on Sunday.

Why it matters: Bloomberg is facing fresh scrutiny on his conduct while New York City mayor — in particular the aggressive "stop-and-frisk" policing policy that disproportionately targeted African American and Latino people, for which the Democratic candidate again apologized for and admitted was a mistake during an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes," which aired Sunday.

The big picture: The commemorative service marked the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers attacked civil rights activists marching in Selma.

  • Former Vice President Joe Biden, who demonstrated his support among African American voters when he secured a crucial win in the South Carolina Democratic primary Saturday, also spoke at the service.
  • Per CNN, the protest occurred after the Reverend Leodis Strong said Bloomberg initially declined his invitation to address them. But he added it's important for the businessman to hear from them.
  • The incident prompted President Trump and Bloomberg to trade barbs on Twitter.

Go deeper: Bloomberg's baggage, and barrage

