1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Quintessential minivan Chrysler Pacifica moonlights as a robotaxi

Voyage's latest robotaxi prototype, a specially outfitted Chrysler Pacifica minivan. Photo: Voyage.

The Chrysler Pacifica — the quintessential family hauler for soccer moms and stay-at-home dads — has a cool side hustle. It's the go-to model for Silicon Valley engineers working on self-driving cars.

Why it matters: Minivan sales have plummeted as America's love affair with SUVs has grown. But Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is quietly carving out a new niche for the Pacifica hybrid with a purpose-built, AV-ready platform.

What's happening: At least four autonomous vehicle companies are upfitting their self-driving technology on the specially designed Pacific hybrid.

  1. Voyage, which is developing a robotaxi service for senior citizens, this week unveiled its latest prototype, the G3, based on the Pacifica.
  2. Waymo has been using Pacifica minivans to develop and test its self-driving technology for several years and now has more than 600 deployed.
  3. Aurora Innovation, another AV startup, is testing commercial routes in Texas with its fleet of self-driving Pacificas.
  4. AutoX, backed by Alibaba, plans to roll out a fleet of Pacifica-based robotaxis for China and other countries in Asia.

The Pacifica hybrid is ideal as a robotaxi because it's spacious, with sliding doors for easy access.

  • And the high-voltage battery helps power all the computer chips and sensors needed to feed the car's self-driving system.

Yes, but: Retrofitting an off-the-shelf minivan doesn’t give the self-driving technology access to the vehicle's own brain that would allow it to operate without a driver, notes Voyage CEO Oliver Cameron in a blog post.

  • So FCA designed an AV-specific version of the Pacifica, which includes redundant steering and braking systems and fail-safe power systems to run the sensors and software.
  • FCA works with its customers so they don't have to reverse engineer the vehicle when integrating their AV technology, an FCA spokesman said.

The bottom line: Voyage's latest AV prototype is half the cost of the previous generation and will be ready to go fully driverless next year, says Cameron.

What to watch: The Pacifica is currently the only minivan available as a hybrid, but the redesigned Toyota Sienna hybrid, coming later this year, could potentially become an AV platform as well.

  • Toyota officials will only say: "stay tuned."

Go deeper: Robotaxi startup Voyage loads self-driving vans with coronavirus-killing tech (Forbes)

Go deeper

Joann Muller
Aug 26, 2020 - Economy & Business

An invisible valet can park the cars in this high-tech garage

Ford and Bosch's automated valet parking demonstration. (Photo courtesy of Ford)

In the not-too-distant future, motorists won't have to worry about finding a parking space. They'll leave their car at a drop-off location and the vehicle will park itself in a parking garage.

What's happening: Ford is working with a tech supplier, Bosch, and Bedrock, a Detroit real estate developer, to perfect the system as part of a pilot at a retrofitted garage in Detroit. The companies said it is the first infrastructure-based solution for automated valet parking in the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

FDA removes top spokesperson after 11 days on the job

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday ousted its top spokesperson, Emily Miller, after less than two weeks on the job, reports the New York Times.

Why it matters: Miller's removal comes amid disagreements over the FDA's communication strategy and controversy surrounding its emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma as a coronavirus treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Sports

NBA playoffs to resume after agreement on social justice initiatives

Photo: Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

The NBA and its players' union agreed on Friday to resume the league's playoffs on Saturday after players refused to take the floor for a number of games this week in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Why it matters: As part of the agreement, the league agreed to work with the players to work toward three initiatives focused around social justice, civic engagement and voting rights.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow