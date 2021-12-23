Sign up for our daily briefing

5 stories worth your time

Axios

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. The giving boom: 2021 could top 2020's surge in charitable giving.
  2. Chart: Death rates increased for each age group 15 years and older in 2020.
  3. Why science is struggling: A flood of scientific papers may be paradoxically preventing new ideas from advancing.
  4. How Boris Johnson lost his mojo: 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year.
  5. New virtual hub: Internet companies are turning isolated living rooms into new social experiences, enabled by smart TVs.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Dec 22, 2021 - Economy & Business

The giving boom

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2020 saw a surge in charitable giving, and 2021 could top it.

Why it matters: We're navigating another COVID wave, and inflation is squeezing budgets — but amid all the bleakness this holiday season, Americans are still finding ways to give back.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Danielle AlbertiTina Reed
Dec 22, 2021 - Health

Death rates for adults shot up in 2020

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Death rates increased for each age group 15 years and older in 2020, according to the CDC's final 2020 death data released Wednesday.

Why it matters: The data reflects the impact of COVID-related illness last year, as well as increases in such other causes of death as unintentional injuries.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Dec 21, 2021 - World

Boris Johnson has gone from life of the party to liability

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a police station visit in London on Monday. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Until recently, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's popularity within his party and with the public made his position appear almost invulnerable. Now 6 in 10 Brits think he'll be out of a job by the end of next year.

By the numbers: Johnson's approval ratings have plummeted to a record-low 30%, his Brexit negotiator just abandoned ship, and his image as an electoral juggernaut has been tainted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow