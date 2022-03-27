Chris Wallace: Working at Fox became "increasingly unsustainable" after 2020 election

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace addressed his decision to leave the cable network in an interview with the New York Times released Sunday, saying that working at Fox News became "increasingly unsustainable" in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Driving the news: Wallace spent nearly two decades working at Fox News before announcing in December that he would be leaving to helm his own show, "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" on CNN+.

His new show begins airing on CNN's streaming service Tuesday.

What he's saying: “I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace told the Times.

Wallace said that while he has no qualms diverging conservative or liberal opinions, "when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

“Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.”

Worth noting: With regard to why he didn't depart earlier, Wallace acknowledged, "some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point."