Chris Paul led the Suns past the Pelicans, 115-109, on Thursday with a historic 33-point performance that helped Phoenix advance.

By the numbers: Paul became the first player to ever make 14-of-14 shots in the playoffs. Only Wilt Chamberlain has made more without a miss — 18-for-18 and 16-for-16 — both in regular-season games.

"We have a phrase: We celebrate everything. And when a player like Chris who's given so much to the game and invested so much to be in positions like that has a night like this, you want to make sure you recognize it."

— Suns coach Monty Williams

The big picture: There have been tens of thousands of NBA games. Millions of minutes played. Only three times has a player been as perfect as Paul was on Thursday — and his efforts won a playoff series. Unreal.

Elsewhere:

East: The 76ers demolished the Raptors, 132-97, to advance. Did you know this was the first Eastern Conference first-round series to go beyond five games in four years? Pretty wild.

The 76ers demolished the Raptors, 132-97, to advance. Did you know this was the first Eastern Conference first-round series to go beyond five games in four years? Pretty wild. West: The Mavericks beat the Jazz, 98-96. For the second straight season, Utah blew a double-digit lead in an elimination game to end its season.

Where it stands: Seven of the final eight spots have been clinched. The eighth could be decided as early as tonight, with the Grizzlies (up 3-2) visiting the Timberwolves.