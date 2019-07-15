Public Knowledge, a prominent D.C.-based public interest group that works tech and telecom issues, announced Monday that the group's chief lobbyist Chris Lewis is taking the helm as CEO. Outgoing CEO Gene Kimmelman is stepping aside to take on a senior adviser role.

Why it matters: PK has long been a key player and a leading progressive voice in media and tech policy debates, specifically net neutrality, broadband and antitrust issues. The leadership change also signifies a generational changing-of-the-guard in the public interest community in D.C. as Big Tech battles heat up around town.

Details: Lewis joined PK 7 years ago and has led the group's political operations. He's also worked to create opportunities for young people from disadvantaged communities to engage policymakers through PK's fellowship program.

Lewis' resume includes stints on the Hill, FCC, and the Obama campaign — and he's an elected member of the Alexandria, Va., public school board.

While PK's mission will remain the same, Lewis said he wants to bridge the legacy public interest community's expertise with the next generation's voice when it comes to tech policy.

Kimmelman was chief counsel in the Justice Department's Antitrust Division and, before that, was a long-time policy chief at Consumers Union.

In his new role, he'll continue to focus on tech competition policy, and grooming the next generation of public interest advocates.

PK also announced other promotions: Eboni Speight, John Bergmayer, and Phillip Berenbroick to new senior leadership roles as chief operating officer, legal director, and policy director, respectively.