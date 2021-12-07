Chris Cuomo's upcoming book pulled by HarperCollins

HarperCollins said Tuesday that it would no longer publish an upcoming book by Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN over his involvement in his brother's sexual harassment scandal, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The book, titled "Deep Denial," was slated to be released next year and had been described by the publisher as an analysis of "harsh truths" that emerged during the pandemic and former President Donald Trump's term.

Last week, CNN fired Cuomo after documents revealed that the star news anchor used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment.

Chris Cuomo announced Monday that he would step away from his SiriusXM radio show, citing difficulties brought on by the new revelations.

"We do not intend to publish the Cuomo book," a spokesperson for HarperCollins told the Times.

HarperCollins did not respond to Axios' request for comment.