Chris Cuomo demands $125M arbitration award from CNN

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking a $125 million arbitration award, alleging that his former network wrongly terminated him, NBC News reports.

The big picture: CNN fired Cuomo last year following revelations from a legal review made by the company into Cuomo's involvement in the management of his brother's sexual harassment scandal.

Documents revealed Cuomo using his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of sexual harassment, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

What they're saying: "It should, by now, be obvious to everyone that Chris Cuomo did not lie to CNN about helping his brother," Chris Cuomo's attorney Bryan Freedman said in a statement, per NBC News.

"In fact, as the limited information released from WarnerMedia’s investigation makes clear, CNN’s highest-level executives not only knew about Chris’s involvement in helping his brother but also actively assisted the Governor, both through Chris and directly themselves."

"As CNN has admitted, network standards were changed in a calculated decision to boost ratings. When those practices were called into question, Chris was made the scapegoat," according to Freedman.

Freedman confirmed that "a legal action has been filed" but didn't provide additional comment. CNN declined to comment immediately.

Go deeper: CNN fires Chris Cuomo